Vatican newspaper: ‘It is no time for half measures’ on climate

October 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “It is no time for half measures” was the headline of the most prominent front-page story in the October 27 of the Vatican newspaper.



“It could go down in history as ‘the speech of the dinosaur,’” the unsigned article began, as its author praised a new UN video in which a Tyrannosaurus Rex advises the international community not to choose extinction.



“It is difficult not to sense in the ‘speech of the dinosaur’ the echo” of recent remarks of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the Vatican newspaper continued. Referring to COP26, the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, the article concluded, “Glasgow could be the last call.”

