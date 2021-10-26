Catholic World News

Oklahoma high court stays effect of laws on abortion

October 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Supreme Court of Oklahoma has issued a temporary injunction against the enforcement of three new laws restricting abortion. The laws, scheduled to take effect November 1, would have required abortionists to be board-certified, and limited chemical abortions. The court ruled that the laws should not take effect until a legal challenge is heard.

