A new Catholic Bishops Conference of Central Asia is born

October 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The new bishops’ conference will be composed of prelates from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan (map).

