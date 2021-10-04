Catholic World News

Vatican announces 40-day Laudato Si’ prayer campaign

October 04, 2021

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development has announced a 40-day prayer campaign to lead to the next phase of the Laudato Si’ Action Platform.



Pope Francis devoted his second encyclical, Laudato Si’ (2015), to care for our common home, and the Dicastery launched the Platform in May (CWN coverage).



The prayer campaign begins on October 4 (the feast of St. Francis of Assisi) and concludes on November 14 (the World Day of the Poor).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!