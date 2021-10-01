Catholic World News

Philadelphia Catholic agency can once again help make foster care placements, after settlement with city

October 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The settlement follows the Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling that the city of Philadelphia should not require Catholic Social Services to provide foster-care referrals for same-sex couples.



The city had cut off funding for the archdiocesan agency, citing an anti-discrimination rule. The archdiocese contested the decision, arguing successfully that the policy would force the agency to violate its own religious principles.

