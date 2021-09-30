Catholic World News

Colorado parish vandalized

September 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Windows were cracked and pro-abortion signs were put up at Sacred Heart of Mary Parish in Boulder. In addition, pro-abortion graffiti was painted on a truck.



Since May 2020, there have been over 90 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes in the United States.

