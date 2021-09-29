Catholic World News

Unemployment, euthanasia, Afghanistan: Cardinal Bassetti addresses Italian bishops

September 29, 2021

» Continue to this story on SIR

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti of Perugia, 79, has been president of the Italian Episcopal Conference since 2017.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!