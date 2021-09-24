Catholic World News

Christians face ostracism in India’s Jharkhand state

September 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The eastern Indian state of Jharkand (map) is 68% Hindu, 15% Muslim, and 4% Christian, with 13% adhering to indigenous Sarnaism and other religions.

