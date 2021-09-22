Catholic World News

Pope: In the Cross, God’s mercy embraces every aspect of humanity

September 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican press office has released the text of the Pope’s to message to a theological congress on “The Wisdom of the Cross in a Pluralistic World.” The message, dated July 1, was released on September 21.

