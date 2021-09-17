Catholic World News

Tabernacle with Blessed Sacrament stolen from Denver parish

September 17, 2021

» Continue to this story on KDVR-TV

CWN Editor's Note: Using a crowbar, thieves broke into Cure d’Ars Catholic Church, a predominantly African-American parish, and stole the tabernacle and sacred vessels; they also stripped copper from pipes. Police characterized the theft as a “crime of opportunity,” and not a hate crime.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

