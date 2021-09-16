Catholic World News

Maronite Church returns to receiving Communion on the tongue as anti-Covid measures loosened

September 16, 2021

Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Based in Bkerké, Lebanon, the church (CNEWA profile) is among the Eastern Catholic churches in full communion with the Holy See. According to the report, Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, who has led the Maronite Church since 2011, mandated Communion in the hand in March 2020.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

