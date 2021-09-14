Catholic World News

US bishops’ pro-life chairman issues statement on supporting pregnant and new mothers

September 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Noting that “the Texas legislature increased support for low-income mothers by 25% through their Alternatives to Abortion program, in addition to expanding Medicaid coverage for new mothers,” Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City (KS) said that US bishops’ “national outreach, Walking with Moms in Need, helps parishes to identify and help provide the full range of needs for mothers and their unborn children, not only during pregnancy, but for years to come.”



“We stand with Pope Francis, who reminds us that killing a child is never a solution to a problem,” he added. “We advocate for surrounding both mother and her child with love and practical support as the humane response to a difficult pregnancy.”

