‘My body, my choice’ painted on doors to Catholic church before Mass, Colorado cops say

September 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The vandalism took place in Louisville, a Colorado town of 18,000.



Since May 2020, there have been over 90 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes in the United States.

