Catholic World News

Protestant clergy beaten in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

September 07, 2021



CWN Editor's Note: The central Indian state (map) is 91% Hindu, 7% Muslim, and 0.3% Christian; the east-central Indian state of Chhattisgarh (map) is 93% Hindu, 2% Muslim, and 2% Christian.



AsiaNews reported that both incidents followed false accusations of fraudulent conversions.

