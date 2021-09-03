Catholic World News

Vocations to priesthood, religious life shine amid Covid’s darkness in Vietnam

September 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Southeast Asian Communist nation of 98.7 million (map) is 50% Buddhist, 7% Catholic, and 2% Protestant, with 10% adhering to ethnic religions. This summer, 78 new priests were ordained, and 250 religious professed solemn vows.

