Kansas City archbishop issues statement on Covid and vaccine mandates

August 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The sound moral analysis by the Church supporting the permissibility of receiving the vaccines as well as the public health crisis evidenced by the many COVID deaths, the mental, emotional and economic stress suffered by so many, and the ensuing social isolation harming especially our young people motivated me to be vaccinated,” said Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City (Kansas).



While speaking only in his capacity as Kansas City’s archbishop, Archbishop Naumann is also head of the bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities.



“I agree with the Bishops of Wisconsin, Colorado, South Dakota and many other individual dioceses who urge employers to respect their employees’ consciences and make necessary accommodations, substituting other reasonable safety measures for mandated vaccination,” he added. “However, priests need not feel compelled to sign exemption letters.”

