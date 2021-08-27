Catholic World News

Crisis is opportunity, Pope reminds Catholic lawmakers

August 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “One of the greatest challenges on this horizon in our time is markedly the stewardship of technology for the common good,” Pope Francis said at an August 27 meeting with the International Catholic Legislators Network. He repeated his oft-mentioned belief that the world’s recovery from the Covid lockdown offers a special opportunity for political leaders:

Not just to defeat the virus, nor even to return to the status quo prior to the pandemic—no, that would be a defeat—but to address the root causes that the crisis has revealed and amplified: poverty, social inequality, widespread unemployment and lack of access to education.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

