Rights awards mark 13th anniversary of India’s anti-Christian violence

August 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: An estimated 100 Christians were murdered, and 50,000 fled their homes, during a 2008 anti-Christian pogrom in the eastern Indian state of Odisha (Orissa) (map).

