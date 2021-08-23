Catholic World News

USCCB president encourages special collections for Haiti

August 23, 2021

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: At least 2,200 people were killed, and 12,000 injured, in the August 14 earthquake; over 136,000 buildings were damaged or destroyed.

