Former Wyoming Catholic College CFO denies claims of fraud in ongoing lawsuit

August 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A New York financial services firm, R Squared, filed suit against Paul McGown, alleging that he forged bank statements to leverage a $15-million loan.

