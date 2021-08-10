Catholic World News

Bishop Zanchetta faces Argentine trial on sexual abuse charges in October

August 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In 2017, Pope Francis appointed Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta, who had resigned from his Argentine diocese for health reasons, to the newly created position of assessor at the Vatican’s Administration of the Patrimony of the Holy See (APSA). Suspended by the Vatican in 2019, he resumed work in 2020.

