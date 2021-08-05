Catholic World News

Madhya Pradesh: Christian pastor beaten by Hindu extremists

August 05, 2021

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The central Indian state (map) is 91% Hindu, 7% Muslim, and 0.3% Christian. The attack on Rev. Bharat, a Pentecostal pastor and member of the Bhilala tribe, took place in the village of Tichkiya.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!