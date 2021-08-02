Catholic World News

South Sudan’s bishops meet with nation’s president, ask to be part of peace negotiations

August 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 10.6 million (map) is 62% Christian (and 42% Catholic), 31% ethnic religionist, and 6% Muslim, and gained independence from largely Muslim Sudan in 2011.



The South Sudanese Civil War began in 2013 and officially ended in February 2020. In April 2019, Pope Francis kissed the feet of the nation’s leaders as he appealed for peace.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

