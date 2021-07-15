Catholic World News

Fire at Michigan parish under investigation

July 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The church, St. Rose of Lima Parish, is located in Hastings, a town of 7,000 in the Diocese of Kalamazoo.



Since May 2020, there have been over 75 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes in the United States.

