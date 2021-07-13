Catholic World News

Cardinal Tobin, Archbishop Lori urge faithful to petition Congress on Hyde amendment

July 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Without the Hyde Amendment and related policies, billions of taxpayer dollars could be used to pay for abortion in the United States and throughout the world,” the USCCB said following President Biden’s removal of the Hyde Amendment from the federal budget. “Contact the President and express your strong disagreement with his decision to force taxpayers to fund abortion on demand.”

