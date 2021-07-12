Catholic World News
Virginia priest-blogger loses Vatican appeal
July 12, 2021
» Continue to this story on Martinsville Bulletin
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Barry Knestout of Richmond suspended Father Mark White in 2020.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!