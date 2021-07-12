Catholic World News

Kidnapped Maiduguri priest regains freedom

July 12, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vanguard (Lagos)

CWN Editor's Note: Maiduguri is the capital of Nigeria’s Borno State (map), where Father Elijah Juma Wada was kidnapped last month.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!