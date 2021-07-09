Catholic World News

Arson, vandalism at Los Angeles parish; no injuries

July 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The arson at St. Mary’s Catholic Church is one of over 75 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at US parishes since May 2020.

