Franciscan sister held hostage in Mali sends new letter to her family

July 08, 2021

Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Gloria Narváez Argoti was kidnapped in 2017.



Mali, a West African nation of 19.6 million (map), is 89% Muslim, with 9% adhering to ethnic religions. The Mali War began in 2012; it pits Mali’s government (supported by France) against various Islamist groups.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

