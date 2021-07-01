Catholic World News

Papal prayer intention for July: social friendship

July 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s June prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “that in social, economic and political situations of conflict, we may be courageous and passionate architects of dialogue and friendship.”

