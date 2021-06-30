Catholic World News

Historic Kansas church closed indefinitely after fire

June 30, 2021

» Continue to this story on KWCH-TV

CWN Editor's Note: The parish, St. John the Baptist Church in Beloit, was at one time the largest Catholic parish west of the Mississippi River. A local police investigation has identified two juveniles in connection with the fire.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!