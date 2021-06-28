Catholic World News

USCCB calls for prayers for papal summit on Lebanon

June 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “This coming 1 July I will meet in the Vatican with the principal leaders of the Christian communities present in Lebanon, for a day of reflection on the country’s troubling situation and to pray together for the gift of peace and stability,” Pope Francis said on May 30. The Vatican unveiled plans for the day at a June 25 press conference.

