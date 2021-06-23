Catholic World News

As Boy Scouts near civil settlement for child sexual abuse, criminal probe looms

June 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The John Jay Report found that between 1950 and 2002, 10,667 individuals alleged abuse by 4,392 priests and deacons. The Wall Street Journal reports that the number of Boy Scout victims “stepping forward climbed to 84,000, dwarfing similar allegations against the Catholic Church”—yet the Boy Scouts’ scandal has garnered far less media attention.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

