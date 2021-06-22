Catholic World News

Ethiopian bishops rue conflicts as country goes to the polls

June 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The African nation of 108.1 million (map) is 60% Christian (41% Orthodox, 16% Protestant), 34% Muslim, and 6% ethnic religionist. Ethiopian and Eritrean troops are fighting against the regional government and local rebels in the Tigray War, which began in November 2020.

