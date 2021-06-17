Catholic World News

Supreme Court backs Philadelphia archdiocese in foster-care case

June 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a unanimous decision, the US Supreme Court has ruled that the city of Philadelphia should not require Catholic Social Services to provide foster-care referrals for same-sex couples. The city had cut off funding for the archdiocesan agency, citing an anti-discrimination rule. The archdiocese contested the decision, arguing successfully that the policy would force the agency to violate its own religious principles.



The Supreme Court decision creates a precedent for other Church-related agencies have been pressed to accommodate homosexual demands. Some Catholic agencies have chosen to discontinue foster-care or adoption services rather than challenge those demands.

