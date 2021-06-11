Catholic World News

In Bangladesh, Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians say no to Islam as state religion

June 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On June 9, 1988, Islam became the state religion of Bangladesh, and a protest took place on the law’s anniversary. The South Asian nation of 163 million (map) is 89% Muslim and 9% Hindu; Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2017.

