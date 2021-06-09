Catholic World News

New Zealand’s cardinal urges vaccination

June 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “It is our responsibility to make sure you can be vaccinated to keep safe for yourself and keep other members of your family and community safe,” Cardinal John Dew of Wellington said as he received his first vaccine dose on June 9. The nation’s most recent case of local Covid transmission took place on February 28.

