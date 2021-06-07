Catholic World News

New nuncio to Canada is a leading Vatican diplomat

June 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Ivan Jurkovic was Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations and Other International Organizations in Geneva.

