Pope expresses shock, prays for healing following discovery of mass grave at Canadian residential school

June 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In its coverage of the Pope’s remarks, the Associated Press emphasized that the Pope did not apologize. Canada’s bishops expressed “deepest sorrow” following the discovery of a mass grave at a former Catholic residential school for Native Americans in British Columbia.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

