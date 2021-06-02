Catholic World News
More Catholic villagers flee as fighting escalates in Myanmar
June 02, 2021
» Continue to this story on UCANews
CWN Editor's Note: Security forces in Kayah State (map) have also raided a seminary.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
