High Court orders jailed Indian Jesuit to hospital for evaluation

May 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: India’s bishops have called for the release of Father Stan Swamy, SJ, who was arrested on charges of Maoist terrorism. AsiaNews reported that the priest’s life is at risk.

