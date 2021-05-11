Catholic World News

Latvia’s president meets with Pontiff

May 11, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Baltic nation of 1.9 million (map) is 37% Protestant, 23% Catholic, and 23% Orthodox. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2018.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!