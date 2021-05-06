Catholic World News

Pope meets with new Swiss Guard recruits

May 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on May 6 with new recruits to the Swiss Guard, reminding them that their service is “steeped in history.” The Pontiff used the occasion to “thank publicly all the members of the Swiss Guard for their diligent service.”

