Action Alert!
SECOND WAVE! Only $21,193 left to raise to win a matching $50,000 grant! We're over halfway there: please help!
Catholic Culture Overview
Catholic Culture Overview
Catholic World News

Mozambique: bishops warn of flight of 500,000 people following jihadist attack on city

May 06, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: An Islamist insurgency began in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province in 2017.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Vision Book Cover Prints
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.