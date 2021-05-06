Catholic World News

Catholic colleges, universities debate Covid vaccine requirements

May 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In its Note on the Morality of Using Some Anti-Covid-19 Vaccines, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith said that “practical reason makes evident that vaccination is not, as a rule, a moral obligation and that, therefore, it must be voluntary.”

