South Sudan: from a hospital bed, Bishop-elect calls for new beginnings

May 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Three clergy are among the dozen people arrested for the attempted murder of Bishop-elect Christian Carlassare, who is recovering in a Kenyan hospital.

