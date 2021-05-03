Catholic World News

Pope opens marathon of prayer with Rosary in St. Peter’s Basilica

May 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Each day during the month of May, all the faithful are invited to pray the Rosary for the end to the pandemic, with the Rosary being prayed at a different Marian shrine each day.

