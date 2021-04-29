Catholic World News

Archdiocese of Santa Fe to sell 732 properties for abuse settlements

April 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Church officials have hired an auctioneer firm out of Florida to oversee the sale of 732 properties by July 21,” the Associated Press reported. Many are “vacant lots no bigger than a couple of acres.”

