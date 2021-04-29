Action Alert!
Catholic World News

Caritas deplores ‘worldwide indifference’ to migrants who perish in the Mediterranean

April 29, 2021

» Continue to this story on Caritas Internationalis

CWN Editor's Note: Caritas Internationalis is the Church’s federation of relief and development agencies.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

