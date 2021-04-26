Catholic World News

Vatican prefect commemorates anniversary of Armenian genocide

April 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In Yerevan, Armenia’s capital, thousands of Armenians commemorated the 106th anniversary of the beginning of the genocide.

